GUE vs IM Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Guernsey vs Isle Of Man, 2020 – Only T20I At College Field, St Peter Port, August 21, 8:30 PM IST Friday

Guernsey vs Isle of Man T20I Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Only T20I GUE vs IM at St Peter Port: Guernsey will take on Isle of Man in the one-off T20I match to be played on Friday (August 21). This game will be the first men’s T20I since March, the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic’s effect into cricket. Guernsey and Isle of Man will play a total of three T20s but only the first game has official T20I status.

TOSS: 8:00 PM IST

MATCH STARTS AT: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: College Field, St Peter Fort

GUE vs IM My Dream11 Team

Keeper C Hartman

Allrounders C Langford (vc), S Mills, T Nightingale, A Stokes (c)

Bowlers W Peatfield, L Le Tissier, N Buckle

Batters N Knights, O Webster, J Butler

GUE vs IM CC Full Squads

GUE: Josh Butler (c), Nic Buckle, Ben Ferbrache, Luke Le Tissier, Isaac Damarell, Anthony Stokes, Thomas Veillard, Luke Bichard, Matthew Breban, Jason Martin, Matthew Renouf, Jordan Martel, Oliver Newey (wk), William Peatfield, Tom Nightingale

IM: Matt Ansell (c), Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, Ollie Webster, George Burrows, Carl Hartmann (wk), Chris Langford, Joe Burrows, Sam Mills, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, Ed Walker, Corbin Liebenberg.

