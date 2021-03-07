GUJ vs AND Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD 1st Quarteffinal: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Gujarat vs Andhra Pradesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 AM IST March 8 Monday

GUJ vs AND Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Gujarat vs Andhra Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GUJ vs AND at Arun Jaitley Stadium: In the first quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, Gujarat will take on Andhra Pradesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD GUJ vs AND match will start at 9 AM IST – March 8. Gujarat won all of their five games in Elite Group A and finished at the top of the table. They are coming off a victory against a strong Baroda in the last group match and will be approaching the knockout stage on a high. On the other side, Andhra Pradesh also finished the group stage at the top of the table, with three wins in five games. They defeated Tamil Nadu team and will be in high spirits as well. With not many big names in their squad, but would like to play as a team, as they did in the group stages. The live TV telecast AND online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network AND Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Gujarat AND Andhra Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium.

GUJ vs AND My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Het Patel (C), Ricky Bhui, Dhruv Raval

Batters Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Ripal Patel

All-Rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, Karan Patel

Bowlers Arzan Nagwaswalla (VC), Shoaib Md Khan, Piyush Chawla

GUJ vs AND Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat: Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal (C), Het Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Tejas Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel.

Andhra Pradesh: CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari (C), Nitish Reddy, Ricky Bhui (wk), Karan Shinde, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Naren Reddy.

GUJ vs AND Squads

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal (C), Dhruv Raval, Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah, Manan Hingrajia.

Andhra Pradesh: Hanuma Vihari (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, Naren Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Karthik Raman, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, C Kranthi Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ AND Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Dream11 Player List/ Andhra Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.