GUJ vs GOA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 1st Quarter-Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Gujarat vs Goa at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad 9:30 AM IST:

Gujarat will host Goa in what promises to be a battle of equals as both sides topped their respective groups and are yet to lose a match. While Gujarat will come into the match on the back of some great form, for Goa, the stakes are high as they could make their first-ever semis.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat vs Goa will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Parthiv Patel

Batsmen Sumiran Amonkar, Manprit Juneja, Priyank Panchal (C)

All-Rounders Amit Verma (VC), Suyash Prabhudessai,

Bowlers Vijesh Prabhudessai, Siddarth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kalaria, Felix Alemao.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat

Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Manprit Juneja, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Siddharth Desai, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja.

Goa

Sumiran Amonkar, Vaibhav Govekar, Amulya Pandrekar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Smit Patel (WK), Darshan Misal, Amit Verma (C), Felix Alemao

SQUADS

Gujarat

Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Manprit Juneja, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Siddharth Desai, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Rujul Bhatt, Dhruv Raval, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Kathan Patel, Yash Gardharia, Tejas Patel

Goa

Sumiran Amonkar, Vaibhav Govekar, Amulya Pandrekar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Smit Patel (WK), Darshan Misal, Amit Verma (C), Felix Alemao, Prathamesh Gawas, Aditya Kaushik, Rajashekhar Harikant, Heramb Parab, Malliksab Sirur

