GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST
Best players list of GUJ-W vs UP-W, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction GUJ-W vs UP-W 2023: Best players list of GUJ-W vs UP-W, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will take place at 03:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 20, Monday, 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
GUJ-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)
Batter: Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol
Allrounder: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth
Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad
GUJ-W vs UP-W Probable XI
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, and Ashwani Kumari.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST
