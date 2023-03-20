GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST

Best players list of GUJ-W vs UP-W, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 20, Monday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

GUJ-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batter: Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

Allrounder: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad

GUJ-W vs UP-W Probable XI

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, and Ashwani Kumari.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra.

