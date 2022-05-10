<strong>Gujarat Titans - IPL 2022:</strong> Gujarat Titans (GT) would be a happy unit today as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022 after a thumping win by 62 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Opting to bat first, the Titans were restricted to a modest total of 144 for 4 at the end of their quota of 20 overs with Shubman Gill (63 off 49) top-scoring for them. <p></p> <p></p>LSG would have been the happier of the two sides at the mid-innings break but GT came back brilliantly with the ball in hand as they bundled out the KL Rahul-led side for 82 runs. Rashid Khan was once again the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4 fo4 24. Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked up a couple of wickets each as Mohammed Shami once again dismissed Rahul cheaply this season. <p></p> <p></p>Gujarat Titans are now sitting pretty at the top of the IPL points table with 18 points (9 wins &amp; 3 losses) <p></p><h2>Here's Is A Look At Gujarat Titans Journey So Far In IPL 2022 After Sealing Their Spot In IPL 2022 Playoffs:</h2> <p></p><ol> <p></p> <li>Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 4th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 5 wickets</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 10th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune - <strong>GT won by 14 runs</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 16th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 6 wickets</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - <em>SRH won by 8 wickets</em></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 37 runs</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 29th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune - <strong>GT won by 3 wickets</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 35th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 8 runs</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 40th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 5 wickets</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 43rd Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - <strong>GT won by 6 wickets</strong></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - <em>PBKS won by 8 wickets</em></li> <p></p> <li>Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 51st Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - <em>MI won by 5 runs</em></li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 57th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune - <strong>GT won by 62 runs</strong></li> <p></p></ol> <p></p><h2>Matches left for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022:</h2> <p></p><ol> <p></p> <li><strong>Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 62th Match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (May 15, 2022 Sunday)</strong></li> <p></p> <li><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 67th Match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (May 19, 2022 Thursday)</strong></li> <p></p></ol>