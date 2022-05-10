Gujarat Titans – IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) would be a happy unit today as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022 after a thumping win by 62 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Opting to bat first, the Titans were restricted to a modest total of 144 for 4 at the end of their quota of 20 overs with Shubman Gill (63 off 49) top-scoring for them.

LSG would have been the happier of the two sides at the mid-innings break but GT came back brilliantly with the ball in hand as they bundled out the KL Rahul-led side for 82 runs. Rashid Khan was once again the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4 fo4 24. Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked up a couple of wickets each as Mohammed Shami once again dismissed Rahul cheaply this season.

Gujarat Titans are now sitting pretty at the top of the IPL points table with 18 points (9 wins & 3 losses)

Here’s Is A Look At Gujarat Titans Journey So Far In IPL 2022 After Sealing Their Spot In IPL 2022 Playoffs:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 4th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 5 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 10th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 14 runs Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 16th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 6 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – SRH won by 8 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 37 runs Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 29th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 3 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 35th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 8 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 40th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 5 wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 43rd Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 6 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – PBKS won by 8 wickets Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 51st Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – MI won by 5 runs Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 57th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 62 runs

Matches left for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022: