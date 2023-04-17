Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson During GT-RR IPL 2023 Match, He Gives Befitting Reply - WATCH

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 16 (Sunday). Both the teams are at the top of the points table, Rajasthan Royals were literally in a no man's land at 66/4 in 12 overs in pursuit of chasing down 178 against a Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.

During the match when Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark, Gujarat's captain Hardik Pandya tried to sledge Sanju Smson. Hardik said few words in Samson's ears. However, he remained quiet and chose to respond back in style with the bat later. Video of this incident went viral all over internet.