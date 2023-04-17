Advertisement

Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson During GT-RR IPL 2023 Match, He Gives Befitting Reply - WATCH

Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson During GT-RR IPL 2023 Match, He Gives Befitting Reply - WATCH

Hardik Pandya sledged his opposite number Sanju Samson during the match.

Updated: April 17, 2023 10:16 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 16 (Sunday). Both the teams are at the top of the points table, Rajasthan Royals were literally in a no man's land at 66/4 in 12 overs in pursuit of chasing down 178 against a Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.

During the match when Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark, Gujarat's captain Hardik Pandya tried to sledge Sanju Smson. Hardik said few words in Samson's ears. However, he remained quiet and chose to respond back in style with the bat later. Video of this incident went viral all over internet.

With 112 more runs off 48 balls, not many would have given them a chance for a victory. But captain Sanju Samson unleashed by taking 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.

Also Read

More News ›
Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson During GT-RR IPL 2023 Match, He Gives Befitting Reply - WATCH
'Happiest Sister' Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Brother Arjun Tendulkar - See Picture
MS Dhoni Fit To Play? CSK's Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Against RCB
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav Fined 12 Lakhs For Slow Over Rate, Nitish Rana Punished For Breaching Code Of Conduct
IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Makes His Debut For Mumbai Indians
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

'Happiest Sister' Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Brother Arjun Tendulkar - See Picture

'Happiest Sister' Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For B...

MS Dhoni Fit To Play? CSK's Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Against RCB

MS Dhoni Fit To Play? CSK's Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Ag...

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav Fined 12 Lakhs For Slow Over Rate, Nitish Rana Punished For Breaching Code Of Conduct

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav Fined 12 Lakhs For Slow...

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs RR 23 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket S...

Advertisement