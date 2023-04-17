Hardik Pandya Sledges Sanju Samson During GT-RR IPL 2023 Match, He Gives Befitting Reply - WATCH
Hardik Pandya sledged his opposite number Sanju Samson during the match.
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 16 (Sunday). Both the teams are at the top of the points table, Rajasthan Royals were literally in a no man's land at 66/4 in 12 overs in pursuit of chasing down 178 against a Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.
During the match when Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark, Gujarat's captain Hardik Pandya tried to sledge Sanju Smson. Hardik said few words in Samson's ears. However, he remained quiet and chose to respond back in style with the bat later. Video of this incident went viral all over internet.
With 112 more runs off 48 balls, not many would have given them a chance for a victory. But captain Sanju Samson unleashed by taking 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.
