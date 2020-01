Gujarat vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricke

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Round 7 Match GUJ vs VID Elite Group A and B

TOSS The toss between Gujarat and Vidarbha will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

GUJ vs VID My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel

Batsmen Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai (captain), Kshitij Patel, Ganesh Satish (vice-captain), Mohit Kale

All-Rounders Piyush Chawla, Aditya Sarwate

Bowlers Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Rajneesh Gurbani

GUJ vs VID Predicted XIs:

Gujarat: Kathan Patel/Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Manpreet Juneja, Kshitij Patel, Piyush Chawla, Yash Gardharia, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare/ Lalit M Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani

GUJ vs VID SQUADS

Gujarat Squad: Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Manprit Juneja, Kshitij Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Yash Gardharia, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kalaria, Rujul Bhatt, Dhruv Raval, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal(c), Sanjay Raghunath, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar(w), Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Suniket Bingewar

