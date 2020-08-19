GUY vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of Hero CPL T20 2020 Match

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GUY vs SKN at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad:

The Caribbean Premier League is underway in Trinidad. Two matches were played on the opening day with Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors while Barbados Tridents squaring off against Nevis Patriot in the second T20 match.

The 4th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

The CPL is being played exclusively in Trinidad, across two venues due to the coronavirus pandemic with no fans allowed inside the venues.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between GUY and SKN will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

GUY vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Keeper Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen Shimron Hetmyer (C), Ben Dunk (VC), Chris Lynn

All-Rounders Sohail Tanvir, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Bowlers Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir

FULL SQUADS

GUY: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Jessy Singh, Ashmead Nedd, Kissoodath Magram.

SKN: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Jahman Hamiton, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Nicholas Kelly, Imran Khan.

