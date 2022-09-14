New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni made the careers of several stalwarts who are dominating world cricket today. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, and to Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, MS Dhoni is the one who backed them and gave them a long rope despite a slow start to an international careers.

Even as the captain of CSK, Dhoni groomed the youngsters, including the likes of Mohit Sharma, Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad, most of whom went on to play for India. However, a few unlucky people couldn’t live their dream of representing the country despite doing well under the leadership of MS Dhoni. One of them was CSK fast bowler Ishwar Pandey who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

18 wickets from 25 matches in IPL are not staggering numbers but he bowled much better than what the stats show. Pandey also had excellent numbers in first-class cricket with 263 wickets in 75 matches, yet he never was really in contention for a place in the India squad.

The closest he came to playing for India was in 2014 when he was selected in the India squad for New Zealand tour. Pandey has now opened up on ending his career without playing a game for India and said that had MS Dhoni backed him a little more and given him a few chances, he would have done well for the country.

“If Dhoni had given a chance, my career would have been different. Then I was 23-24 years old and my fitness was also very good. Had Dhoni bhai given me a chance and I would have done well for the country, my career would have been different for sure,” Pandey was quoted as saying by The Dainik Jagran.

Along with his stellar first class record, Pandey played 71 T20 matches and took 68 wickets, with a career best of 4/20 runs. The right arm pacer played for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant’s in the Indian Premier League. While announcing his retirement, Pandey thanked his IPL franchises for showing faith in him.

“Though I was not fortunate enough to play a game for my country but still to be a part of Indian team will always be the most special memory of my life,” Pandey wrote in his retirement post on Instagram. “I would like to thanks RPSG and CSK for further selecting me. To be a part of CSK team and to play IPL finals and winning Champions League was special. I absolutely loved my time playing for CSK for 2 years under the guidance of MSD and Stephen Fleming.”