Johannesburg: While speculations are rife over India’s playing XI for the second Test at Johannesburg, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckoned the Virat Kohli-led side needed to make changes keeping the track in mind. Chopra reckoned India need an extra batter and that could be Hanuma Vihari as he would also chip in with the ball. He felt Vihari should replace Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Ashwin did pick up a couple of wickets in the end but he didn’t dismiss any top-order batter. The amount of bowling you will need on this Wanderers pitch, even Hanuma Vihari will do that much work. You had sent him to South Africa to get ready as well. It is the turn now to play an extra batter.”