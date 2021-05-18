India batsman Hanuma Vihari said he doesn't want to get carried away with the importance of playing World Test Championship (WTC) final. <p></p> <p></p>The right-handed batsman, who represented Warwickshire in English County Championship over the last month, is part of India's 20-member Test squad that will play the WTC final against New Zealand from June 18 and five Test matches against England from August 4. <p></p> <p></p>"I am excited, but you don't want to show that much of excitement. Because you want to be in that moment," he said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter. " You don't want to be too much carried away with the importance of the situation. As a sportsman, to play in the final of the World Test championship for India is always a great feeling," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Vihari, who was ignored by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, has not had a great time in the county season. <p></p> <p></p>He has played three matches and six innings and managed a total of 100 runs at an average of 16.66. He has made two ducks and two scores of eight so far. <p></p> <p></p>Only his second match, against Essex, proved fruitful. He made 32 and 52 in that game with his second innings half-century helping the team chase down a 256-run target for a seven-wicket win. <p></p><div class="text-center"> <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1571165194180-0" data-google-query-id="CJGN2IPM0vACFdAMtwAdwUkEqA"></div> <p></p></div>