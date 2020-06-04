Benjamin Andrew Stokes is celebrating his 29th birthday today. The England superstar has already established himself as one of the greatest allrounders to have played the game.

Having made his international debut in 2011, Stokes has so far played 63 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is. He has over 7,000 runs and taken over 230 wickets across formats. He is also one of the most sought after cricketers in T20 leagues and is one two most expensive overseas players in IPL history.

The New Zealand-born Stokes had a memorable 2019 during which he played two of the greatest innings of all time.

The World Cup Final

The first one came at the grandest stage of ODI cricket – 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand when he singlehandedly ensured England would finish on level terms in a stiff chase before the hosts edged ahead on boundary counts.

Chasing 242, Stokes remained unbeaten on 84 off 98 – the highest score from either side as England finished on 241/8. The match went into Super Over which also failed to separate the two sides.

However, as per the rule, England were declared winners on boundary count thus claiming their maiden ODI world cup title. Stokes was named man-of-the-match.

The Ashes Heist

In response to Australia’s 179-all out in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley, England skittled for a meagre 67. Stokes then took three wickets in the second innings to add to the solitary scalp he took in the first as Australia were bowled out for 246, setting England 360 to win and draw level in the series.

After top order’s failure, England were brought back into the contest by solid fifties from captain Joe Root and Joe Denly. But the tourists hit back to have them reduced to 286/9.

Stokes refused to surrender.

He scored an unbeaten 135 with 11 fours and eight sixes and kept a vulnerable No. 11 Jack Leach out of the harm’s way, taking most of the strikes as he steadily took England to an incredible one-wicket win.