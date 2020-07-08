Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Credited with the rise of Indian cricket while instilling aggression and a firm belief that they can win overseas, Ganguly continues to be an icon. <p></p> <p></p>Before he made name as a captain, Ganguly had established himself as one of the finest left-handers to have played the game. His off-side strokeplay led another India legend Rahul Dravid giving this famous quote: <em>On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly.</em> <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly made his debut as a 20-year-old, at the hallowed Lord's cricket ground. He would immediately announce himself to the world with a sublime century on debut and the rest as they say, is history. <p></p> <p></p>He went on to play 113 Tests, scored 7212 runs at 42.17 including 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>In ODIs, it was a treat to watch him hit those big sixes. In 311 appearances, <em>Dada </em>amassed 11363 runs with 22 hundreds and 72 fifties. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly was handed the team's rein during a tumultuous period of Indian cricket when the match-fixing scandal in 2000 shook them to the core. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly swiftly took control and his no nonsense attitude paved the way for a new era. Under him, Indian cricket team recorded several memorable victories including <em>that</em> 2-1 Test series win over Australia at home. <p></p> <p></p>In 2003, he led them to the ODI World Cup final and later that year, they drew an away four-match Test series 1-1 against world's best side Australia. <p></p> <p></p>However, Ganguly gave India and the world an iconic moment a year before when he took off his shirt and waved it from the Lord's balcony after his team beat England in a nail-biting finish to win the 2002 Natwest Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>In all, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs out of which they won 76 and lost 65 with the rest producing no result. <p></p> <p></p>In Tests, he led them to victory in 21 out of 49 Tests while in 13 they tasted defeat. <p></p> <p></p>Perhaps, one of the lowest points of his careers came when Australian Greg Chappell took over as India coach. <p></p> <p></p>The duo fell apart resulting in Ganguly being removed as the captain and eventually was dropped from the team altogether. He did make a sparkling comeback before calling time on his playing career. <p></p> <p></p>After retiring, Ganguly dabbled in administration and as a popular commentator. Currently, he's back leading the Indian cricket as the president of their cricket board. <p></p> <p></p>Here's wishing Ganguly a very happy birthday and more success as he continues to serve as the guiding light for Indian cricket.