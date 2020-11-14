India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently undergoing quarantine in Australia, extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and urged his countrymen to celebrate the festival of light without crackers. Kohli is currently in Sydney with the Indian cricket team to play limited-overs series against Australia, beginning on November 27 at SCG. The India skipper shared a video on his official Twitter handle where he also urged everyone to not burst crackers to protect the environment. Kohli also suggested his followers to celebrate the auspicious occasion with a ‘simple Diya and sweets’.

“A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion,” said Kohli in the video.

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

Earlier this week, BCCI announced that Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia. Kohli has requested for paternity leave and he will be featuring in just the opening Test of the four-match series.

Several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also wished their fans a happy and safe Diwali.

May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic! Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2020

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020

Sehwag’s former opening partner Gautam Gambhir also shared an important message and urged his followers to light a diya for all those who died protecting our country during the coronavirus pandemic.

“May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic!” Gambhir tweeted.

To all our supporters in 🇮🇳 and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020

Australian opener David Warner, who recently led SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL 2020 also sent greetings to his ‘Indian friends’ on Instagram.

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a video with her mother and father and wished everyone a”Happy Deepawali”.

Top Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City also wished their fans on the occasion of Diwali.