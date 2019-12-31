Having a gala time in each other’s company, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are giving some major travel goals to all the couple around the world with their stunning clicks and adorable posts. From posing hand in hand in front of a breathtaking view to enjoy a quiet lunch together in each other’s company, Kohli and Anushka are saying goodbye to the year 2019 in a grand style.

On Tuesday, the power couple, who are currently on a vacation in Switzerland, once again gave their fans a glimpse of their personal life on their official Instagram handle. Kohli shared a video, in which he can be seen posing in front of a snow-capped mountain. “Hey guys, we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year’s wishes for you all with wife Anushka,

Kohli and Anushka recorded a video to send early new year greetings to their fans across the world. The video was shot from the top of a ‘beautiful glacier’.

“Hey guys, we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year’s wishes for you all,” Kohli says in the video. “Yes, we hope you had a lovely 2019 and I hope that you have an even better 2020. Here’s wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us.” He captioned it: “Happy New Year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Anushka shared a series of adorable pictures and mentioning some interesting qualities of her husband. She captioned it: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Earlier, the Indian skipper made another memorable trip with wife Anushka to explore the beautiful locales of Bhutan. During their stay there, Kohli also celebrated his 31st birthday.

Kohli will resume his duties with the Team India squad in the first week of January when they host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, starting January 5. After the SL series, India will host Australia for three ODIs, scheduled to begin from January 14.

The Men in Blue will next travel to New Zealand for a month-long tour where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.