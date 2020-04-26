Saqlain Mushtaq has said that the decision to phase out Harbhajan Singh from international cricket came as a surprise to him as he was a bowler who could have easily become India's most prolific wicket-taker in Tests. <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan's last Test appearance was back in August 2015 before he was dropped with another offspinner in Ravichandran Ashwin becoming the team's first-choice tweaker. <p></p> <p></p>Saqlain says both Harbhajan and Ashwin could have played together. "In fact, I was surprised when a a great like Bhajji was dropped. Both Ashwin and Bhajji have different styles and could have easily played together in the playing eleven. If two right-hand pacers can play regularly, why not spinners?" Saqlain told <em>PTI</em>. <p></p> <p></p>He claims Harbhajan had the capability to finish with 700 Test wickets. "Such was Bhajji's class that he could have easily taken 700 Test wickets," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan has played 103 Tests and taken 417 wickets at 32. 46 including 25 five-wicket hauls. The 39-year-old now only plays in IPL where he represents Chennai Super Kings. <p></p> <p></p>Saqlain played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs between 1995 and 2004 taking 496 wickets across formats before a dip in form and emergence of Shoaib Malik and Danish Kaneria ended his international career. <p></p> <p></p>The 43-year-old feels while India have impressive spinners, Pakistan have been struggling on that front. <p></p> <p></p>"The spinners you (India) have are pretty good actually. Kuldeep (Yadav) has been impressive, Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja have been doing well consistently. They are world- class bowlers. I am pretty confident that Ashwin and Jadeja will end up playing 100 Tests each," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He continued, "In fact Pakistan is struggling a bit on that front. Yasir Shah has done well but his form has dipped recently. Shadab is still a work in progress."