<strong>Dubai:</strong> It was not required, but it has happened! A full-blown Twitter war between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Amir has started after Pakistan thrashed India for the first time ever in a World Cup match on Sunday. the two cricketers exchanged a total of eight tweets and it actually got ugly. Harbhajan also went on to remind Amir about the spot-fixing row that ruined the Pakistani's career. <p></p> <p></p>It started off when Amir in a tweet asked how Harbhajan was dealing with the loss. The ex-Indian spinner shared a video where he is hitting Amir for a six to win the match for India in the 2010 Asia Cup. Things did not stop there as Amir posted a counter video where Shahid Afridi is smashing Harbhajan in a Test match. <p></p> <p></p>That was probably the trigger point for the Indian spinner, who then reminded Amir of the spot-fixing row. He shared a still from the Lord's 2010 Test between Pakistan and England where Amir was found guilty. <p></p> <p></p>"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game (What happened in Lords? Whose money was involved? How can you bowl a no-ball in Test cricket?)," tweeted Harbhajan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For people like you <a href="https://twitter.com/iamamirofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamamirofficial</a> only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts <a href="https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm">https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm</a> <a href="https://t.co/PhveqewN6h">pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1453072553975689220?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The banter did not stop there as Amir went on to use derogatory language towards the Indian spinner. However, the Turbanator did not back off in his opinion of Amir. <p></p> <p></p>Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan said: "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts." <p></p> <p></p>It would be interesting to see if India and Pakistan again meet in the final.