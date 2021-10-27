Dubai: It was not required, but it has happened! A full-blown Twitter war between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Amir has started after Pakistan thrashed India for the first time ever in a World Cup match on Sunday. the two cricketers exchanged a total of eight tweets and it actually got ugly. Harbhajan also went on to remind Amir about the spot-fixing row that ruined the Pakistani’s career.

It started off when Amir in a tweet asked how Harbhajan was dealing with the loss. The ex-Indian spinner shared a video where he is hitting Amir for a six to win the match for India in the 2010 Asia Cup. Things did not stop there as Amir posted a counter video where Shahid Afridi is smashing Harbhajan in a Test match.

That was probably the trigger point for the Indian spinner, who then reminded Amir of the spot-fixing row. He shared a still from the Lord’s 2010 Test between Pakistan and England where Amir was found guilty.

“Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game (What happened in Lords? Whose money was involved? How can you bowl a no-ball in Test cricket?),” tweeted Harbhajan.

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

The banter did not stop there as Amir went on to use derogatory language towards the Indian spinner. However, the Turbanator did not back off in his opinion of Amir.

It would be interesting to see if India and Pakistan again meet in the final.