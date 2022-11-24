Abu Dhabi: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh picked Argentine captain Lionel Messi as his favourite footballer and added that football to him is always about Messi and no other footballer in the world.

Talking to CricketCountry on the sidelines of the Delhi Bulls practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition, Harbhajan said, “Messi is my favourite footballer and will always remain so.”

With fans all over the world glued to their television sets, watching the football World Cup happening in Qatar, the 42-year-old further revealed that he tries to get a glimpse of his favourite footballer as and when he gets some time off from his cricketing assignments.

“I am watching the World Cup whenever I get some time,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh is a part of the Delhi Bulls squad playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition that kicked off on Tuesday, November 23, 2022.

Whether or not, India should look for a different coach in T20 cricket, Bhajji feels, “”In T20 format you can have someone like Ashish Nehra who recently retired from the game. He knows this better than, with all due respect to Rahul, we have played together for so many years, he has vast knowledge but this is a tricky format.”

“Someone who has played the game more recently is better suited for the coaching job in T20s. I am not saying you remove Rahul from T20. Ashish and Rahul can work together to build this team for the 2024 World Cup,” he further added.