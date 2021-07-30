New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh feels Team India off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy is a T20 World Cup material bowler as he is equipped with all the qualities. Varun made his debut for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka after making a big name for himself in the last couple of Indian Premier League seasons. In the first two matches of the season, Varun impressed many with his disciplined bowling as Sri Lanka batsmen struggled to play big shots against him.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan, who plays alongside Varun in Kolkata Knight Riders, said that the new spin sensation has the ability to bowl in every situation of the game and pointed out his only shortcoming.

“I feel that is T20 World Cup material because he has all types of qualities. He can take wickets, stop runs, bowl in the Powerplay and can even bowl in the death overs. His only shortcoming is that he remains way too nervous. I spent some time with him in KKR. He himself doesn’t know what he is capable of,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Harbhajan also recalled his first meeting with Varun in the Chennai Super Kings net session and said he was the only bowler who troubled MS Dhoni and got him out a couple of times.

“The first time I had seen him was during a net session with Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was hitting the rest of the fast bowlers and spinners for sixes but when Chakravarthy was bowling, he had Dhoni in all sorts of trouble and dismissed him several times. And no one was able to hit him in the nets. That’s when I had predicted that this guy is going to play for India. He has a bit of nervous energy but the more he plays, the better he is going to get,” Harbhajan pointed out.

He further said spinner will be a crucial role for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup and Varun should be a must in the squad.

“Give him some time and I still believe that if India have to do well at the T20 World Cup, the spinners have to do well. Varun Chakravarthy should be a must for India. He has everything you need in a spinner. If he needs to bring about an improvement, he should focus more on what he needs to do on the field. With time, he is going to get better and take lots of wickets for India.”