New Delhi: When some of the on-field controversies is talked about in cricket, the incident between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds during the 2007-08 Test series will forever be etched in our minds. During the match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Aussie all-rounder Symonds accused Harbhajan for racially abusing him by calling him a ‘monkey’. Now a retired cricketer, Bhajji reveals how he reconciled with the Australian during their time at Mumbai Indians in 2011 IPL.

“When Mumbai picked him, the first thought that came to my mind was, ‘Why did they pick him? How will we (me and Symonds) get along together? ” However, he asserted, “When he entered the MI dressing room, Andrew was a different man altogether. I thought he would be an angry person, and I feel he would have thought the same about me”, he told to Sportskeeda.

“I remembered an incident when we were in Chandigarh. After playing a match that we won, we went to my friend’s place. There, we hugged for the first time and apologised to each other. We felt that the issue could have been sorted out in a more amicable manner. Both of us felt sorry. A lot of my friends from Mumbai Indians clicked pictures of that moment”, he shared.

“In fact, we used to eat together and sit together at night. The controversy between me and Symonds was blown out of proportion by the media. When we met, we never felt that there was any such animosity between us”, the 41-year old said.