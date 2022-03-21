New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh has come up with a never heard before story on Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this month. Warne has been considered as one of the greatest ever spinners to grace the game and former cricketer and one of India’s finest spinners shares a fan-boy moment he had with the Aussie man back in the 2001 Test Series against Australia.

Singh was so in awe of the IPL winning captain with Rajasthan that he couldn’t stop himself staring at him. An irked Warne asked him what’s wrong with him as he thought Bhajji was up to something.

“Let me tell you a story which I’ve specially mentioned in my book which is in the process of getting ready. I had met him briefly in the series when I took 32 wickets against Australia in 2001. In the third Test match in Chennai, he was batting with Steve Waugh and was at the non-striker’s end. I was just admiring him while standing at my run-up. And while I was just admiring him and looking at him, he saw me and asked ‘mate, what’s wrong with you? What are you looking at?’ He actually thought that I’m trying to say or do something,” Harbhajan told to Brett Lee in the latter’s podcast.

Harbhajan replied back to Warne that he was admiring his ‘hero’ and it was a dream come true to see him play live.

“So I walked up to him and said ‘look mate, I’m just admiring my hero who is next to me and this was a dream to see you playing live. And I am playing with you so this is a great moment for me. I just wanted to have that moment that I was playing with Shane Warne. He said, ‘thanks mate’ and from that time onwards, we had that bonding. After taking those 32 wickets, he came and congratulated me later and I was just moved when he came and wished me. He said ‘well done mate. You have a long way to go’,” he told.