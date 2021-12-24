New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh, recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The veteran off spinner is known to be vocal about his views related to subjects other than cricket. Political experts have started speculations that Harbhajan Singh might join the Congress before the elections. However, Harbhajan Singh has not given any clarification regarding related to it.

Punjab polls are scheduled for next year. There is much chaos in Congress as Ex CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the mission of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, was to form government in the state and not just defeat the ruling Congress.

Earlier there was a rumour which led to speculations that Harbhajan has decided to join the Bhartiya Janta Party. Harbhajan, without any delay, denied all the speculations and called them fake.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted:

After that, a tweet from Sidhu went viral in which Harbhajan can be seen meeting him.

Picture loaded with possibilities . With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021

Written By Sunny Daud