Hardik Pandya And Wife Nataša Stanković Set To Remarry On Valentines Day In Udaipur - Report

Updated: February 12, 2023 3:57 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Nata a Stankovi Pandya are all set to re-marry on Valentines Day, February 14 in Udaipur Rajasthan, as per a report in Hindustan Times. Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31 in 2020. As per a reliable source, Hardik and Nata a wedding will be a grand event and will run between February 13 and 16.

"They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it," HT quoted the source as saying.

Along with the traditional wedding, pre-wedding events like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will also take place. Hardik and Nata a are one of the hottest couple and have an adorable boy Agastya, born in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya last featured in the T20I series against New Zealand and led India to a 2-1 series win. The swashbuckling all-rounder will next feature in the ODI series against Australia.

