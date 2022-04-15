Mumbai: It is still early days for Hardik Pandya in the captaincy shoes, but veteran cricketer Manoj Tiwary reckons he has it in him to lead the national side in T20s. Claiming that he is impressed by whatever he has seen thus far, Tiwary believes he would always be in the reckoning when there will be a debate over who is going to replace or in competition.

“If ever there is a debate on who is going to replace or in competition for Captaining team India in shorter format then it has to be @hardikpandya Yes whatever little I have seen of him in this #IPL as far his leadership skill is concerned, I’m damn impressed with it #RRvGT”, Tiwary tweeted.