Natasa Stankovic is missing Hardik Pandya and she made it public while wishing the Mumbai Indians allrounder – who is in UAE for the Indian Premier League – turned 27 on Sunday. Natasa took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring the little baby, Agastya as well.

Referring to Hardik as her best friend, Natasa said that she cannot wait any longer for him to be back. She also thanked Hardik for spending time and giving her memories to hold on to.

Her adorable post on Instagram read: “Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most ❤️ you are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world❤️”

Just ahead of the IPL, Hardika and Natasa announced the birth of the baby boy on July 30.

Hardik would be featuring for MI later on in the day as the defending champions take on Delhi Capitals – who are on top of the table currently.

Hardik – who has not won games thus far in IPL, would be hoping to help his side win against the table-toppers.