Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Meet Honourable Indian Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were invited by the honourable Indian Home Minister. Hardik posted about it on his social media handle and shared pictures of him and his brother meeting the Home Minister.

He captioned the picture by writing “Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you.”

BCCI recently announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming home ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the man in charge for the T20I series and the deputy for the ODI series.

Hardik is being looked at as the future T20I skipper. His recent stint as the Indian T20I skipper and Gujarat Titans captain makes his resume strong. Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the vice-captain for the T20I series.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka

T20I: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.