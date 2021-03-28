Hardik Pandya has been in a good headspace and that has helped his cricket in recent times. Among various factors that have allowed Hardik to be in that space are his wife, actress Natasa Stankovic and the cricketer’s new-born child – Agastya. The India all-rounder who is playing for the national side in the home series against England – has the company of his closest people.

On Saturday – the eve of the decider against England – Natasa took to Instagram and shared a video where Hardik and his son can be seen shaking a leg. They were grooving to the tunes of Eduardo Luzquinos’ remix of Don’t Rush.

Hardik would be playing for India in the decider and is expected to play a key role with the bat and the ball. He came in at the backend on Friday in the second ODI and smashed a breathtaking 16-ball 35. But, unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as England gunned down a mammoth 336 with 39 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were the stars for the tourists.

Meanwhile, in the decider – Kohli has once again lost the toss and as expected – England has put India to bat first. India has made merely one change as T. Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav – who was expensive in the last game. With the series locked at 1-1, the decider promises to be a humdinger.

“I would’ve bowled first again. The toss is completely out of my control right now. It’s a hard pitch and has some grass. We’ve introspected, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat, and put up a better show with the ball,” said Kohli at the toss.