India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Bollywood diva Natasa Stankovic is surely grabbing eyeballs and for the right reasons. The popular couple – who often give major couple goals – have a massive fanbase who loves them and is always eager to get a glimpse of their personal space. On Saturday, Hardik treated his fans with a picture of the couple where they can be seen all romantic.

In the picture posted on Instagram by Hardik – the cricketer holds Natasa from behind – who is proudly flaunting her baby bump in a blue outfit. Both the pictures are already winning the internet.

Meanwhile, with the IPL dates announced, the Mumbai Indians allrounder would soon be seen in action after a long break as MI looks to start their title defense.

Hardik is an integral part of the franchise and his form will be the key to the success of the franchise. The allrounder – who had picked up an injury will also be making a comeback to cricket and fans would be excited to see their favourite cricketer after a long time.