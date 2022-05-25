Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have been unstoppable this season and they continued their good run on Tuesday in Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. With a spot in the final at stake, Gujarat came up with the goods as they won the match by seven wickets. Following the win, Hardik thanked his family and friends and said good things happen when you have good people around you.

“I’ve started to balance things in my life. Has been a constant effort through the last couple of years. In the end, my family, my son, my wife, and my brother as well have played a big role. They kind of allowed me to get neutral in life. I look forward to go home and spend some time with family, and that’s made me a better cricketer as well. Don’t have much feeling right now,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

The Gujarat captain also said that it is very important to respect the game.

“I genuinely see even the players in the dugout are trying and praying for them to make sure they do well. That is something fantastic and that is the reason we have reached where we have reached. It’s all about making sure we respect this game,” Hardik added.