India allrounder Hardik Pandya is all set to become a father as he took to Instagram on Sunday to share the piece of news with his fans. Hardik shared a series of pictures with fiancee Natasa Stankovic and the couple look beautiful together.

The 26-year-old had earlier on New Years’s Eve announced his engagement on social media and that set social media abuzz. They got engaged in a luxurious This news is expected to make a huge buzz as well.

He captioned the post as, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

The Serbian actress has been dating the India allrounder for a long time and has been rather active on social media, even during the lockdown.

According to various reports, the couple bumped into each other at a night club and instantly fell head over heels for one another. The cricketer even introduced Natasa to his family during Diwali and made things public.