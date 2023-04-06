Haris Rauf Names Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav As His Most Priced Wickets Of T20 World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf recalled the first impression that hit his mind when he saw Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the 2022 T20 World Cup played in Australia. He labelled star batters Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma as his most-priced wickets in that World Cup.

"When I saw Rohit Sharma during our national anthem, I said to myself I have to get his wicket," he said in his recent interview with Cricwick.

Haris hit a sky-kissing six to end Pakistan's innings in that game as Pakistan reached 160 runs and then took the crucial wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to bring his team into a commanding position, but Indian batter Virat Kohli's tremendous knock of 82 took the game away from his team as India won that match by four wickets.

29-year-old pacer also shared his transformation from being a tape ball cricketer to a professional cricketer. He also shared that he used to get 10-15 rupees to play tape ball cricket, and he used that money to pay his fees and manage his expenses.

"Gradually started playing cricket, then I started earning match fees for the tape ball matches I used to play. I used to charge per over. People used to pay me 10 to fifteen thousand per over. And that is how I used to make ends meet. I used to send some home, paying my university fees and saving some," he added.

When asked how he decided to switch up to professional cricket, he added, "I never really thought of it. I had a friend who brought me along with him to trials. He was the one who wanted to give trials, and at that time, I didn't have spikes. I borrowed spikes from someone, and then I bowled in the trials. There I realised how fast I bowl."

Rawalpindi-born pacer also shared the challenges and fitness issues that he went through when he started playing professional cricket.

"It was difficult when I went to Australia and got a contract there. Our PDP team plays the Quin series there. I was playing against Sydney Thunders and bowled just two overs, there was a cricket club director present there. He offered me to play a session for them for six months. I talked to Aqib Bhai, he advised me to stay and play for them," he added.