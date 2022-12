Haris Rauf Recalls Virat Kohli's Sixes At T20 World Cup; Says 'Would've Been Hurt If Others Hit Those'

New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf recalled Virat Kohli hitting two sixes against him during their T20 World Cup 2022 match at the MCG earlier this year stating he is happy that the former India skipper hit him for the maximums.