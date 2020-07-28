Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf – who missed the tour of England after testing positive for novel coronavirus – has been spotted roaming around freely in the streets, meeting fans, and also posing for selfies.

It is a cricket fan who took to social media to reveal he was shocked that the cricketer agreed to click a selfie with him in a public place. The fan also said that he did not know that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.

Here is how fans slammed him:

If you happen to meet Haris Rauf on the streets of Pakistan, refrain from clicking a selfie with him. #cricket #harisrauf #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0waFrZkYrv Edges and Sledges 🏏🏏 (@edgesandsledges) July 28, 2020

Haris Rauf roaming around even being Covid Positive. State of these. Aqeel (@AqeelViews) July 28, 2020

This guy met Haris Rauf in F-6 and later on he googled googled why he is not selected in Pakistan team for England tour. He found that Harris Rauf was tested positive for Covid-19 #CoronaCrisis #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uTG11G9iQG Muhammad Hassan (@Muhamma24345248) July 28, 2020

I am always here, you are actually not looking! Haris Rauf (@DoGiKya) July 28, 2020

Last month, Rauf returned positive in five out of the six COVID-19 tests. His fifth test came out negative but a player needs two consecutive negative results to fly out of Pakistan. The player, though, tested positive in his sixth test.

“The Board was under pressure when so many players’ tests came positive. Thus sending the cricket team to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said, as quoted by the PTI.

“We kept to our plan to go ahead with the tour because we had in the first place decided to send the team to play our important part in the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches.”