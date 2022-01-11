<strong>Geelong:</strong> From the 'Gangnam' style to the Sheldon Cottrell 'salute', fans have seen many out-of-the-box wicket celebrations in the past - but none like what Haris Rauf did. The Melbourne Stars' cricketer did a 'Covid-safe' wicket celebration after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers Kurtis Patterson. <p></p> <p></p>Rauf, who faced backlash in the past for his 'throat slit' celebration, pulled out his mask from his pocket and put it on his face. He did this after making a gesture of using sanitizer and cleansing his hands. <p></p> <p></p>The celebration is already garnering eyeballs and has gone viral immediately. Here is the viral video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Haris Rauf is with his new wicket celebration in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBL11?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBL11</a><a href="https://t.co/B4uaIAuQnq">pic.twitter.com/B4uaIAuQnq</a></p> <p></p> Tanveer Hassan (@crictanveer_) <a href="https://twitter.com/crictanveer_/status/1480759406417563649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;