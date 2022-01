Haris Rauf's UNIQUE ‘Covid-Safe’ Wicket Celebration During BBL Game Between Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorc

Geelong: From the ‘Gangnam’ style to the Sheldon Cottrell ‘salute’, fans have seen many out-of-the-box wicket celebrations in the past – but none like what Haris Rauf did. The Melbourne Stars’ cricketer did a ‘Covid-safe’ wicket celebration after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers Kurtis Patterson.

Rauf, who faced backlash in the past for his ‘throat slit’ celebration, pulled out his mask from his pocket and put it on his face. He did this after making a gesture of using sanitizer and cleansing his hands.

The celebration is already garnering eyeballs and has gone viral immediately. Here is the viral video: