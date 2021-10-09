<b>Gold Coast: </b>India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stressed on the need for a women's IPL after her team failed to close out a tight game against Australia in the second match of the three-match series here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Even during the preceding ODIs, India ended on the wrong side of the result in a tight finish. <p></p> <p></p>"If you look at the way Tahlia McGrath batted today, we can see the confidence they are getting from a tournament like WBBL. They are ready to play international cricket," Kaur said in the post-match presser. <p></p> <p></p>"She has not played much in international cricket but got to play many matches before playing for Australia. We do have a few young players who haven't played much cricket at the highest level like (pacer) Renuka Singh. <p></p> <p></p>"She has done really well in the domestic cricket but still doesn't have that much experience. If we had women's IPL, the domestic players would get a lot of chances to prove themselves under pressure." <p></p> <p></p>Renuka ended up conceding 13 runs in the 19th over which tilted the game decisively in Australia's favour. Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey conceded 11 in the 18th over. <p></p> <p></p>There are as many as eight Indian players featuring in the Women's Big Bash this season and the leading stars also feature in the Hundred in the UK. <p></p> <p></p>Kaur cited the example of men's IPL where youngsters get to play with the cream of world cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"Even when we see a young talent play, we can see the maturity in their game. They would have played at least 40-50 IPL games by then. <p></p> <p></p>"I think that is the only reason we are lagging right now. Before getting to play in international, if we get a chance to play in a domestic tournament like IPL, we will definitely improve. <p></p> <p></p>"In Australia, they get 20-30 matches in WBBL before getting to international cricket. It will develop your skills and give you experience so that you don't feel lost in international cricket," she added.