Kent: Harmanpreet Kaur scored a remarkable century as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead against England in the three-match series after winning the second ODI by 88 runs at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, Kent. It is India’s first limited-overs series win in England in 23 years and captain

Harmanpreet Kaur played a very important part in the victory. The Indian captain registered her second-highest ODI score – an unbeaten 143 runs off 111 balls and also created an incredible record which has put her among the likes of Sachin Tendulkar And Yuvraj Singh.

She came to bat on the fourth position and played a remarkable inning against England. With the knock, Harmanpreet Kaur became the third Indian batter to score most overseas ODI centuries for India, while batting at no 4 or below. She now has three centuries to his name, while Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh also have 3-3 centuries to their name.

As the stats suggest, Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian female cricketer to do so. Her century powered India to post their all-time second-highest total of 333/5, after being put into bat on September 21. England were in control till the end of 40 overs, but a late surge by India turned into a nightmare for England’s young bowling attack.

England were dented early in the chase – this time courtesy of Harmanpreet’s direct throw which found Tammy Beaumont short in her attempted single. Soon enough, Renuka Singh knocked off Sophia Dunkley’s off stump with an incoming delivery to leave the hosts down on 12 for 2 in the fourth over.

Alice Capsey’s counterattack helped England pull themselves back from a poor position, but Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets quickly.

Emma Lamb was trapped leg-before by another incoming delivery from Renuka in the eighth over to help India keep control of the proceedings. With victory firmly in sight, Harleen, D Hemalatha and Shafali also rolled their arms over for a few overs and combined to return with three wickets in 32 balls as England were bundled out for 245.