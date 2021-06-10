The inaugural season of The Hundred will feature as many as five Indian women cricketers including the likes of India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and top-ranked T20I batter Shafali Verma. Star batswoman Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and top-order batter - Jemimah Rodrigues are the others who will be part of the inaugural edition of the 100-ball tournament, starting July 21. Harmanpreet will be representing the Manchester Originals, while 17-year-old Shafali joins Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for New Zealand's Sophie Devine. <p></p> <p></p>The duo will be joined by opener Mandhana, Deepti and batswoman Rodrigues in the 100-ball tournament involving eight men's and women's teams. Mandhana, the Indian T20 vice-captain, is set to form a devastating opening partnership with England's Danni Wyatt at Southern Brave. Deepti will represent the London Spirit franchise and Rodrigues will play for the Northern Superchargers. <p></p> <p></p>Harmanpreet, known for her explosive hitting power, will star in the opening match as she joins Manchester Originals. "It's very exciting that I'm going to get to play in the first-ever game of The Hundred," Kaur was quoted by the official website of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"It will be special to make history, especially with a women's match at such a big ground. We've played in front of some large crowds in India and it's always a great experience for the players," she added. <p></p> <p></p>Rodrigues, Kaur, Mandhana and Sharma were also a part of the now-defunct Kia Super League (KSL) in 2019, the England and Wales Cricket Board's domestic T20 tournament that made way for the Women's Hundred. <p></p> <p></p>The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start from July 21 with the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London. <p></p> <p></p>Beth Barrett-wild, Head of The Hundred women's competition, said: "It's so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team. They're a hugely exciting group of players and they'll bring a lot to the competition." <p></p> <p></p>"I can't wait for July 21, I can't wait for the whole competition, and I can't wait for fans to see these world-class players doing what they do best," she added.