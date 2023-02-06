Harmanpreet Kaur Shares Her Learnings From MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly
India is heading for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.
New Delhi: Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, has expressed his admiration for former Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, as well as S0urav Ganguly. She also revealed how these two former Indian captains have influenced her leadership skills and captaincy. Harmanpreet told, "MS Dhoni, We know how clever he is on the field. Today, if you watch his (Dhoni's) old match videos, you can still learn a lot of things from him. I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. I always try to pick up small things that can help me and the team on the field. They have played a big role in my life when we talk about captaincy." "The way they led the team is something I really follow. When Sourav was leading the team, Indian men's cricket was growing. The way he (Sourav Ganguly) was changing the atmosphere (in the dressing room) and trusting and backing the players." Indian women's captain added. Born in Moga, Punjab Harmanpreet Singh is one of the most successful T20I captains, having more wins than MS Dhoni in the T20I format under her captaincy. Harmanpreet Kaur has 44 wins in the 74 matches that are played under her captaincy; on the other hand, MS Dhoni has 41 wins in 72 matches. India is heading for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. On February 12, India's women will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan's women. The Indian women's team is undeniably one of the favorites to win the cup. Though finishing as runner-up in the last T20 World Cup, it will not be easy for the Indian side to win the upcoming World Cup. Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.
