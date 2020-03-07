India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is wary of the rustiness that may have crept in after his team’s forced break lasting eight days ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia.

India won all their four group matches to make the semis where they were to meet England. However, the clash was washed out due to rain meaning the last time Harmanpreet’s team took the field was against Sri Lanka on February 29.

On the other hand, the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa went ahead despite being even though it was cut short by rain with the hosts progressing ahead on DLS method.

“We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn’t manage to play the important game against England,” Harmanpreet said on Saturday. “We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn’t give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team.”

She continued, “We did get rest also because when you’re playing for a long time, you need a break. No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation.”

A packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will greet players of the two teams when they take the field for the grand finale on Sunday and Harmanpreet is excited.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s the first time we’re going to see 90,000 people in the stadium and we’re really looking positive for that,” she said. “We are used to playing when a lot of crowd is around us. Sometimes there’s no noise going around in the stadium so we need to keep an eye on each of us. It’s a big moment.”

India defeated Australia in the tournament opener but Harmanpreet isn’t going to read too much into that saying it’s a fresh start and both the teams will be under pressure.

“Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it’s only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best. One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one. We’ve done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning,” she said.