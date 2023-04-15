Harry Brook Joins David Warner, Jonny Bairstow in Elite List With His Century Against KKR In IPL 2023

New Delhi: Star English player, Harry Brook is one of the costliest purchase in the history of Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they signed him for Rs 13.25 crore in the auction. In match no. 19 of Indian Premier League, Harry justified his price tag will his impressive unbeaten century which helped SRH register a 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 14 (Friday).

He scored 100 not out from 55 balls. Harry, who came as an opener stayed in the crease till the end. Meanwhile he scored 12 fours and three sixes.

By smashing his first IPL century, the 24-year-old joined English teammate Jonny Bairstow and legendary Australian opener David Warner in an elite list.

Brook became the third player in the SRH history to score a century in the IPL. Followed by Bairstow, who is second in the list smashed a century on March 31, 2019, against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Warner sitting on the top of the list, was the first SRH player to score a century against KKR in 2017 (April 30).