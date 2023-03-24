Harry Brook To Cameron Green: 5 Overseas Player Who’ll Make Debut In IPL This Year

Many oversea star players from different parts of the world are set to ply their trade in the IPL for the first time.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the world's most popular sports leagues, and players from all across the globe like to feature in it. In past years, many overseas players have enrolled themselves in the IPL and later gone on to make a big name for themselves. Continuing the same trend, this year as well, many star players from different parts of the world are set to ply their trade in the IPL for the first time.

Here are five top overseas stars who will make their IPL debut this year:

Cameron Green: Mumbai Indians splashed out Rs 17.50 crore in the mini auction that took place in Kochi last year to acquire Cameron Green's services. The 23-year-old Australian hasn't featured in the IPL till date, but has impressed with his all-round skills while playing for Australia in all three formats of the game. He is the most expensive player in MI history and will earn more this year than skipper Rohit Sharma.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook, like Cameron Green, will make his IPL debut this year after making a name for himself on the international stage while representing England. The 24-year-old, who is tipped to become the next batting superstar by the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, will feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being signed for Rs 13.25 crore.

Joe Root: Former England Test captain Joe Root is one of the greatest batters of all time, but to everyone's surprise, he hasn't played in the IPL till date. But this year, to prepare himself well for the ODI World Cup in India, he put his name in the auction and was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for his base price.

Litton Das: Star Litton Das, a Bangladeshi batter, has been signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The 28-year-old has played 176 T20s and will strengthen KKR's lineup, which will be missing Shreyas Iyer.

Sikandar Raza: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has impressed with his all-round performance in the last year. He played a big role in Zimbabwe's home series win over Bangladesh in August last year and then helped them beat Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match as well. He has raised his stock with an all-around performance, and Punjab Kings took notice, paying Rs 50 lakhs in a mini-auction to sign him.