Have You Got Any Tips? Matthew Kuhnemann Asks Ravindra Jadeja For Help, Here's What India All-Rounder Said

Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets in the first innings of Indore Test as Australia bowled out India for 109 runs.

After an ordinary debut in the second Test against India, Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann wreaked havoc in Indore as he scalped five wickets to help Australia bundle out India for 109 runs in the crucial third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The spinner was at the top of his game and got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav. Recently, the spinner revealed that he is a big fan of Ravindra Jadeja and he asked the Indian all-rounder for tips after the second Test. Jadeja, however, said that he will share the tips with him after the series.

"I said, 'Have you got any tips for me?' after the last Test. He said, 'Yes at the end of the series,'" Kuhnemann was quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, the third Test is evenly poised with Australia at 156-4 at stumps on Day 1. The visitors lead by 47 runs on a detoriating Indore pitch. Jadeja took all four wickes to fall in the Indian innings as he helped the Rohit Sharma-led side claw back in the game.

After losing Travis Head early, Marnus Labuschagne (31), Usman Khawaja (60) and Steve Smith (26) helped Australia get past India's total. However, late wickets meant that India bounced back in the game. The pitch is not easy to bat and the lead already looks significant. Australia have a serious chance of bouncing back in the series but India cannot be counted out at any point, especially in their home conditions.