HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 41

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs AS-W at Hurstville Oval: In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Adelaide Strikers Women at the Hurstville Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs AS-W match will begin at 4 AM IST – November 17 in India. Adelaide Strikers Women are riding high on confidence after their impressive win against Sydney Sixers on the weekend. Led by skipper Megan Schutt, the Strikers were able to notch up their fourth win, which keeps them in the race for a top-four finish in the Rebel WBBL. Meanwhile, for Hurricanes, they couldn’t get the win in their previous game against the Heat, which leaves them with eight points after ten games in the WBBL. Despite having the services of Hayley Matthews and Chloe Tryon, the Hurricanes have blown hot and cold, and will need their stars to fire in the business end of the WBBL. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 41 – HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Tips, HB-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XIs, HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 41 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) – November 17 in India.

Time: 4 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney.

HB-W vs AS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews (C), Amanda Wellington, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Sarah Coyte (vc), Megan Schutt

HB-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Moloney, Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown.

HB-W vs AS-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W): Hayley Matthews, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Erica Kershaw, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith.

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W): Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins and Ellie Falconer.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HB-W Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.