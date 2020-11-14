HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 40

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs BH-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: In the 40th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take the field against Brisbane Heat Women.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 40 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 8.30 AM IST – November 15 in India.

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

HB-W vs BH-W My Dream11 Team

J Jonassen (captain), G Harris (vice-captain), G Redmayne, L Harris, M Green, N Stalenberg, S Moloney, A Kerr, N Hancock, A Smith, B Vakarewa

HB-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock

HB-W vs BH-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (captain), Sasha Moloney, Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Nell Bryson Smith, Erica Kershaw, Chloe Rafferty

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (captain), Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge

