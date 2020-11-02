HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Match at Blacktown International Sportspark 9 AM IST November 3 Tuesday

HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs MR-W at Blacktown International Sportspark: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Melbourne Renegades Women at the Blacktown International Sportspark. The Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs MR-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 3 in India. Hobart Hurricanes Women is at the 8th position in the points table with 2 points while Melbourne Renegades Women is at the 7th position with 2 points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Tips, HB-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs, HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 17 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – November 3 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

HB-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest, Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham

HB-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale.

HB-W vs MR-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W): Hayley Matthews, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Erica Kershaw, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith.

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W): Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Lizelle Lee (wk), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward.

