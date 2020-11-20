HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 51: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Match at North Sydney Oval, 10.10 AM IST November 21 Saturday

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs PS-W at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Saturday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on fourth-placed Perth Scorchers Women at the North Sydney Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs PS-W match will begin at 10.10 M IST – November 21 in India. Perth Scorchers Women, who have won five out of 12 matches in the season so far, will face a dejected Hurricanes side. The Hobart Hurricanes are placed last on the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers WomenDream11 Tips, HB-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs, HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 52 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 09.40 AM (IST) – November 21 in India.

Time: 10.10 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Beth Mooney (VC), Rachel Priest

Batswomen Chloe Piparo, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg

All-Rounders Heather Graham (C), Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine

Bowlers Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Amy Smith

HB-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Erica Kershaw/Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Jensen, Corinne Hall (c), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Rafferty

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney(c & wk), Megan Banting, Amy Ellen Jones/Sophie Devine, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

HB-W vs PS-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Jensen, Corinne Hall (c), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Rafferty, Nell Bryson Smith, Sasha Moloney, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney(c & wk), Megan Banting, Amy Ellen Jones, Sophie Devine, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Amy Ellen Jones, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Lauren Down, Georgia Wyllie

