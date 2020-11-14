HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 35: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Match at Sydney Showground Stadium 10.10 AM IST November 14 Saturday

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs SS-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is underway in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Sydney Sixers Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs SS-W match 35 will begin at 10.10 AM IST – November 14 in India. Hobart Hurricanes, have blown hot and cold this season in the WBBL. Despite having a well-rounded unit this time, the Hurricanes are yet to click as a unit, as they have garnered only six points after eight games. Meanwhile, former WBBL champions Sydney Sixers have done well so far with four wins in six completed games in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Both their losses have come during the last week against the Perth Scorchers. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 35 – HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Tips, HB-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XIs, HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 35 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 9.40 AM (IST) – November 14 in India.

Time: 10.10 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy, Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Ashleigh Gardner, Naomi Stalenberg, Erin Burns

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (C), Nicola Carey (VC), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Bellinda Vakarewa, Stella Campbell, Amy Smith

HB-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Corinne Hall, Chloe Tryon, Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley.

HB-W vs SS-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W): Hayley Matthews, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Erica Kershaw, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith.

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W): Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Angela Reakes and Dane van Niekerk.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HB-W Dream11 Team/ SS-W Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.