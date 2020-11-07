HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 25: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney 4 AM IST November 8 Sunday

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s HB-W vs ST-W at Hurstville Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women at the Hurstville Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W match will begin at 4 AM IST – November 8 in India. Hobart Hurricanes Women, who have won just one match in the season so far, will face an uphill task against in-form Sydney Thunder. The Thunder are placed third on the points table with three wins in 6 games. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Tips, HB-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 25 toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 03.30 AM (IST) – November 8 in India.

Time: 04.00 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Rachel Priest

Batswomen Naomi Stalenberg (VC), Rachel Trenaman, Rachael Haynes

All-Rounders Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight (C)

Bowlers Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith

HB-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Mathews, Nicola Carey, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Phoebe Litchfield

HB-W vs ST-W Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W): Hayley Matthews, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Erica Kershaw, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith.

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W): Rachael Haynes(c), Tammy Beaumont(w), Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail

