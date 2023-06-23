Advertisement

He Is Always There For Me: Ahmed Shehzad Opens Up About His Bond With Virat Kohli

Pakistani star batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up about his bond with Indian legendary batter Virat Kohli, saying he has always been there for him.

June 23, 2023

New Delhi: India and Pakistan are two of the biggest rivals of all time. Ahead of the Asia Cup, fans are really excited to watch the two fight against each other. Last time, India faced Pakistan on October 23, 2022, and India defeated the man in green by 4 wickets.

Irrespective of such high competitiveness, the players of both nations are united. Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up about his bond with former India captain Virat Kohli and said that the Indian batter has always been there for him whenever he needs any advice.

"Friendship is in the sense that we both respect each other a lot. Whenever I need advice, he is always there. He has been kind enough, humble enough. I really respect him as a player. He changed dramatically over the years. When he was an U-19 player, he was quite chubby," Shehzad said on Nadir Ali's podcast.

He further hailed Kohli's on- and off-field attitude towards the game. He further said the legendary star played a big role in taking Indian Test cricket into a new era.

"Over the years, the way he has groomed himself, you know in every aspect of cricket, not just the way he plays, but the way he speaks, interacts with media. He played a big role in taking Indian cricket towards a new era, especially in Test cricket. Hats off to him. In my life since I started playing cricket, I haven't seen someone who has adapted so quickly. I feel, his best is yet to come, he added.

Kohli's 12 years in Test cricket

In total, Kohli has smashed 8479 runs in 109 matches with an average of 48.72, including 28 centuries and 28 half centuries. Recently, Kohli completed 12 years in Test cricket and expressed his gratitude with a short post on social media. The former India captain made his Test debut on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies at Kingston.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old commemorated his completion of 12 years in Test cricket and wrote: "12 years in Test cricket today. Forever grateful."

