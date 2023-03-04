He Is Very Chill, Very Easy, With The Bowlers, The Young Guys: Dinesh Karthik's Massive Praise For Virat Kohli

Speaking on RCB Podcast Season 2, Karthik said about Kohli's aptness to stay grounded and the qualities that make him a champion in real life.

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has recently opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli and revealed many things about him. Virat and Karthik are playing for the same franchise (RCB) in IPL. Karthik has also opened up about sharing the dressing room with Virat. Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has recently opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli and revealed many things about him. Virat and Karthik are playing for the same franchise (RCB) in IPL. Karthik has also opened up about sharing the dressing room with Virat.

Speaking on RCB Podcast Season 2, Karthik said about Kohli's aptness to stay grounded and the qualities that make him a champion in real life.

"What he has achieved as a person...he has carried the team for the last ten years. His consistency and mastery over the game...I don't think anybody has achieved it in the world of cricket for a very, very long time; his dominance for about close to a decade is unparalleled. We have to understand that there are three different formats, and playing three different formats is difficult, and then there he is, averaging 50 in all of them, travelling abroad scoring as well. I can speak about him a lot. He is very chill, very easy, with the bowlers, the young guys," said Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik has also revealed many personality traits of Kohli and his relationship with him.

"I have a nice equation with Kohli, I think I really like him as a person. The way he's able to handle the situation right now, a lot of credit to him for that, and he still has a smile on his face...I give him a lot of respect. The love and affection he's getting from the world, he deserves it, and it is good to see him in good spirits. You know, he is a very, very emotional, caring, and reactive person," said 37 year old batter.

Dinesh Karthik is currently doing commentary in the ongoing Border- Gavaskar trophy and received praise from many players, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who called him and praised him for his excellent work in the commentary. Karthik performed exceptionally well in the last season of RCB, amassing 330 runs in 16 matches, leading to his comeback in the Indian side.